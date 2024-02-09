Please Touch the Artwork 2: Interactive Art Exploration Game

Unraveling Art's Secrets: Please Touch the Artwork 2 Invites Players to Interact with Masterpieces

In a world where art transcends the canvas, Belgian solo developer Thomas Waterzooi has unveiled Please Touch the Artwork 2, a hidden object game that beckons players to explore and engage with renowned artworks. Available for preview through a Steam Next Fest demo until February 12th, this intriguing adventure promises a journey through the realm of fine art, leading up to its official PC release on February 19th via Steam.

A Skeleton Painter's Quest

As players dive into Please Touch the Artwork 2, they assume the role of an enigmatic skeleton painter. This unlikely protagonist finds himself in the midst of a grand art gallery, tasked with mending damaged paintings and solving puzzles to find his way home. In this immersive experience, the line between observer and participant blurs as players interact with meticulously recreated masterpieces.

Waterzooi's passion for art history is evident in the game's design. Players navigate through the works of Belgian Modern Art pioneer James Ensor, whose paintings come alive in vivid detail. Each piece serves as a portal to a new challenge, inviting players to delve deeper into the artist's world.

Accessible Art and Engaging Gameplay

Crafted with accessibility in mind, Please Touch the Artwork 2 is free to play and devoid of in-app purchases or ads. This commitment to open access reflects Waterzooi's belief that art should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their background or resources.

The game's appeal extends beyond its educational value. Players can expect engaging gameplay, with each level presenting a unique hidden object puzzle. These challenges test observation skills and encourage players to appreciate the intricate details of each artwork.

A Labor of Love, Supported by the Flemish Government

Please Touch the Artwork 2 is more than just a game; it's a tribute to the power of art and the human spirit. Waterzooi, who spent two years developing the game, hopes it will inspire others to explore the world of art and discover its transformative potential.

This labor of love has received support from the Flemish Government, enabling Waterzooi to bring his vision to life on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and Windows/Mac. A release date trailer has also been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the captivating world that awaits players.

The Art of Discovery Awaits

As the curtain draws on Steam Next Fest, Please Touch the Artwork 2 stands as a testament to the enduring allure of art and the limitless possibilities of interactive storytelling. With its unique blend of education and entertainment, this hidden object game invites players to embark on an unforgettable journey through the world of fine art.

Come February 19th, the full version of Please Touch the Artwork 2 will be available on Steam, promising hours of engaging gameplay and a fresh perspective on some of history's most celebrated masterpieces. Until then, the demo offers a tantalizing taste of what lies ahead, as players join the skeleton painter in his quest to mend damaged artworks and find his way home.