PLDT Unveils Digico: A Unified Digital Platform Elevating MVP Group's Digitalization

PLDT announced on Thursday, March 7, the formation of a groundbreaking digital entity named 'Digico', poised to revolutionize the MVP Group of Companies by integrating their data assets into a comprehensive payment platform.

This strategic move marks the conglomerate's ambitious leap towards extensive digital transformation. Digico, a collaborative venture co-owned by Smart, Meralco, and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), aims to foster new growth avenues and enhance value across the MVP group's diverse portfolio.

Creation of Digico: A Strategic Move for Digital Excellence

At the heart of this initiative is a robust tech platform designed to facilitate the scaling up of operations and ensure the seamless integration of services and capabilities across the group. Digico's introduction is a testament to the MVP group's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. By leveraging this platform, the conglomerate seeks to streamline its operations, enhance customer experiences, and explore new business models that can drive significant growth and value creation.

Revolutionizing Payments and Customer Engagement

Digico's ambition extends beyond operational efficiency, with a major focus on transforming the payment ecosystem within the MVP Group. By consolidating the group's myriad payment channels into a singular, omni-channel solution, Digico aims to become the default app for Filipinos for all their bills, payments, and rewards needs. According to Kat Luna-Abelarde, Digico's Chief Commercial Officer, this unified platform is envisioned to serve as the ultimate application for customers, streamlining transactions and enhancing user engagement through a blend of convenience and innovative service offerings.

A Vision for Growth and Customer Centricity

Manuel V. Pangilinan, the CEO of the MVP Group, highlighted Digico's role as a catalyst in unlocking new revenue streams and driving incremental value for the conglomerate and its partners. By prioritizing growth and value creation, Digico is set to play a pivotal role in the group's broader strategy to foster innovation and competitiveness in the digital era. Moreover, Pangilinan emphasized the group's dedication to ensuring that every Filipino benefits from unparalleled convenience and service, underscoring the customer-centric approach that lies at the core of Digico's mission.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Digico represents a significant milestone for the MVP Group in its journey towards digital excellence. This ambitious initiative not only aims to reshape the group's internal operations and customer interactions but also sets a new standard for digital innovation in the Philippines. With a clear vision and a strategic approach to harnessing technology, Digico is poised to drive the MVP Group to new heights of success and redefine the digital experience for Filipinos across the nation.