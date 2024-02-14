PlayStation Plus Unveils Exciting Game Catalog for February 2024

This February, PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat as Sony unveils an exciting lineup of games joining the Game Catalog. With a diverse mix of genres and titles, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

A Thrilling Assortment of Games

Kicking off the list is the adrenaline-pumping Need for Speed Unbound, inviting players to take on the streets in high-stakes racing. For those craving a sci-fi adventure, The Outer Worlds Spacer's Choice Edition offers an immersive journey through the stars. The beloved classic RPG series, Tales, makes a strong presence with Tales of Arise, Tales of Zestiria, and more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will transport gamers to the age of Vikings, while LEGO Worlds and LEGO Jurassic World cater to fans of the iconic brick-building franchise. Roguebook and Rogue Lords bring strategic card gameplay to the table, and Resistance Retribution takes players on a first-person shooter experience.

Something for Every Tier

The games are divided into two categories: nine titles for Extra and Premium members, including the aforementioned games, and four Classic Games Catalog titles exclusive to Premium members. These classics include Resistance: Retribution, Tales of Symphonia, and Tales of Vesperia.

Expanding Beyond the Dawn

In addition to the Game Catalog, Tales of Arise fans can look forward to new content with the release of the Tales of Arise Beyond the Dawn soundtrack, featuring 38 songs available on streaming services. The expansion provides over 20 hours of gameplay, complete with new dungeons, costumes, side quests, and boss battles.

Carry-over bonuses will be granted based on achievement progress in the main game, and players can access the expansion even if they haven't completed Tales of Arise. The new content will be available on February 20, 2024, coinciding with the Game Catalog updates.

In conclusion, PlayStation Plus subscribers have much to anticipate this February. With a diverse range of games spanning various genres, there's no shortage of entertainment for gamers to enjoy. From racing and sci-fi adventures to classic RPGs, the Game Catalog additions promise an enriching gaming experience for all.