Plateau State's Leap Towards a Digital Future: Empowering Nigerian Youths for Sustainable Employment

In the serene environs of Kuru, Plateau State, a significant stride towards harnessing the digital economy for youth empowerment and job creation was articulated during the inauguration of the Senior Executive Course 46 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Representing the Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Engr. Jeremiah Satmak delivered a compelling narrative on the urgent need to pivot towards digital innovations as a solution to the persistent challenge of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Advertisment

A Digital Economy: A Beacon of Hope for the Youth

The choice of this year's theme, 'Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities', couldn't be more timely. With Nigerian youths making significant contributions to the global digital economy, Mutfwang's call for an enabling environment in Nigeria for these young innovators to thrive resonates deeply. The digital economy, characterized by its capacity for innovation, productivity, and competitiveness, presents a fertile ground for economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability. However, the path is strewn with challenges that require astute navigation.

Empowering the Future Leaders

Advertisment

As the governor emphasized, empowering the youth, who constitute about 60% of Nigeria's population, is not just a matter of policy but a necessity for unlocking the nation's potential. The NIPSS, under the stewardship of Prof. Ayo Omotayo, stands as a beacon of hope in this endeavor. Described as a center for reflection, research, and dialogue, NIPSS aims to address societal issues through the exchange of ideas among academics, policymakers, and experienced citizens. The Senior Executive Course 46, with its diverse cohort of 99 participants, is expected to foster valuable recommendations to advance Nigeria's digital economy for the empowerment of its youth.

Creating a Conducive Environment for Innovation

The government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for digital endeavors was reassured by Mutfwang. This initiative aligns with the Nigerian Ministry of Youth Development's recent announcement of a partnership with American Tower Corporation (ATC) Nigeria for free Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for young people. With ATC's footprint across 33 states and over 50,000 Nigerians already trained, this partnership symbolizes a concrete step towards preparing Nigerian youth for the 21st-century economy and fostering creativity within the digital transformation landscape.

As Plateau State and indeed Nigeria at large, pivot towards a digital future, the intersection of policy, innovation, and education appears to be the crucible within which sustainable employment for the youth will be forged. The journey is fraught with challenges, yet the resolve demonstrated by leaders and institutions offers a glimpse of hope for a vibrant digital economy in Nigeria. As the Senior Executive Course 46 unfolds, the anticipation of actionable insights and recommendations to propel Nigeria's youth into the forefront of the global digital economy is palpable.