PlanetScope Satellite Imagery Now Accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace

PlanetScope Satellite Imagery Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Planet Labs PBC, a leader in near-daily satellite imagery, has announced that its flagship product, PlanetScope, is now accessible on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This integration allows Google Cloud customers to easily access PlanetScope's high-resolution satellite imagery, renowned for its daily revisit capability.

A Partnership for Scalable Geospatial Data Analysis

The collaboration between Planet and Google Cloud is designed to streamline the process of buying and analyzing geospatial data at scale. By leveraging the scalability and reliability of Google Cloud, the partnership aims to make Earth imagery more broadly accessible for the growth and sustainability of critical industries.

Kevin Weil, President of Planet, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This partnership provides scalable and efficient access to geospatial data analysis, empowering businesses and governments to make data-driven decisions."

In 2022, Planet was recognized as a "Google Cloud Ready Sustainability Partner" for its contributions to sustainability solutions on Google Cloud. The current partnership builds upon this recognition, enabling customers to explore and manage Earth-observation data on a secure global infrastructure, thereby aiding them in their digital transformation and sustainability endeavors.

Promoting Global Change Monitoring

PlanetScope's high-resolution satellite imagery is beneficial for monitoring a variety of global changes, such as agricultural patterns, urban development, and environmental shifts. With this data now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, researchers, developers, and businesses can analyze, process, and derive meaningful insights from Planet's vast satellite imagery archive.

The integration aims to increase buyer efficiency by removing lengthy procurement cycles and streamlining the buying process with consolidated billing using existing Google Cloud billing accounts. Google Cloud technology allows users to scale their satellite imagery needs as their projects grow and develop over time, enhancing their geospatial analyses.

Democratizing Access to Earth Data

This partnership aims to help governments and industries build a more vibrant future by providing real-time Earth insights via Google Cloud Marketplace. By democratizing access to Earth data, decision-makers can more swiftly and efficiently act to create a more secure and sustainable world.

As the collaboration between Planet and Google Cloud continues to evolve, customers can expect enhanced geospatial data analysis capabilities and increased accessibility to Earth observation data. Together, they are paving the way for a future where satellite imagery plays a crucial role in understanding and shaping our world.

With this integration, Planet and Google Cloud are not only expanding the possibilities of Earth monitoring initiatives but also empowering researchers, developers, and businesses to contribute to a more informed and sustainable future.