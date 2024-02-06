Planar Revolutionizes LED Video Wall Solutions with Enhanced Offerings

The global leader in visualization technology, Planar, has announced significant enhancements to three of its LED video wall solutions - the Planar Venue Pro Series, Planar Venue Pro VX Series, and Planar Luminate Pro Series. These upgrades aim to increase durability, provide greater versatility in deployment, and enhance visual performance for both indoor and outdoor applications, including on-camera uses in virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR).

Revolutionizing Video Wall Solutions

The improvements incorporate new mount options that include built-in curving blocks for creating convex or concave video walls. With finer pixel pitches and enhanced electronics accessibility, these upgrades make wall mounting easier than ever. The products now feature a lightweight design, quick-lock system for single-person setup, and universal hardware that eliminates the need for additional expensive equipment.

Planar's offerings have earned a reputation in various markets, such as live events, corporate settings, and broadcast, due to their superior brightness, high scan and refresh rates, and flexible installation options. The updated models also incorporate built-in LED corner protection, minimizing damage during setup and teardown, thus extending their lifespan.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The new indoor models of the Planar Venue Pro Series offer pixel pitches as fine as 1.5mm. The Planar Venue Pro VX Series has been updated to provide better contrast and higher frame rates for improved on-camera performance. The Planar Luminate Pro Series, designed to withstand direct sunlight and harsh weather conditions, provides a bright outdoor display solution with narrow pixel pitches to support close viewing distances.

Availability and Recognition

These updated video wall solutions will be available through Planar's global network of authorized resellers starting in Q2. Planar is recognized globally for its wide array of display solutions. Established in 1983, the company is headquartered in Oregon, USA, and has additional offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide.