Placements.io and Microsoft Advertising: A Collaboration to Revolutionize Digital Ad Operations

In a recent announcement, Placements.io, a leading provider of an operations platform for digital advertising, confirmed a partnership with Microsoft Advertising. The collaboration is set to revolutionize the order-to-cash process for ad sales and order management, utilizing the Placements.io platform.

Advertisment

Optimizing Sales and Client Experiences

This groundbreaking partnership seeks to optimize guaranteed sales operations, enhance performance, and improve reporting. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver superior, privacy-protected experiences for clients. The integration of Placements.io's Order Management System (OMS) with Microsoft's systems could be a game-changer for the digital advertising industry.

Driving Digital Transformation and Ad Revenue Growth

Advertisment

According to Edwin Fu, the CEO of Placements.io, the partnership with Microsoft Advertising marks an exciting chapter for the company. Fu emphasized the role of their platform in catalyzing digital transformation and accelerating ad revenue growth for media organizations. By streamlining and automating sales operations and offering data-driven insights, Placements.io's enterprise revenue management platform is poised to empower businesses like Microsoft Advertising.

Comments from Microsoft

Doug Hurd, Microsoft's Senior Director of Business Development, also shared his perspective on the collaboration. Hurd underscored the benefits of integrating the Placements.io OMS with Microsoft's systems, forecasting optimized guaranteed sales operations and improved client results. This integration signifies a promising development for Microsoft Advertising, which aims to leverage the partnership to its full potential.

Founded in 2014, Placements.io supports over $20B in annual ad revenue and has offices in the U.S., London, Singapore, and Taiwan. This collaboration with Microsoft Advertising is expected to further elevate the company's global reach and influence in the digital advertising industry.