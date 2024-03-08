Pixotope Pocket Launch Revolutionizes AR and VS Content Creation for iPhone Users

Today marks a significant milestone in the realm of virtual production, as Pixotope unveils Pixotope Pocket, the latest innovation designed to revolutionize augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) content creation. Initially exclusive to educational partners, Pixotope Pocket now offers its advanced AR and VS tools and workflows to all, requiring just an iOS smartphone, a Windows PC, and a Pixotope Graphics license to unleash the power of immersive content creation from anywhere.

Pixotope Pocket: A Game Changer in Virtual Production

"Pixotope Pocket is maturing beyond its initial educational focus, transforming into a powerful tool for all content creators," states David Dowling, Pixotope's Chief Revenue Officer. This evolution signifies a shift towards democratizing virtual production, enabling creators to explore and test virtual environments with ease. The introduction of Pixotope Pocket signifies a pivotal move towards enhancing pre-production efficiency and streamlining the virtual production process. By liberating creators from the confines of traditional studio setups, Pixotope Pocket empowers them to produce compelling content on-the-go with minimal equipment.

Seamless Integration and User-Friendly Operation

Embracing Pixotope Pocket does away with the need for sophisticated broadcast cameras and tracking software. Instead, it harnesses the power of the smartphone camera for shooting, while the app takes care of camera tracking by blending device motion tracking, camera scene capture, and advanced scene processing. This seamless integration ensures that video and tracking data are efficiently transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine equipped with Pixotope Graphics, facilitating a smooth and accessible virtual production workflow.

The Future of Virtual Production with Pixotope Pocket

"We aim to democratise this powerful technology by placing it in the hands of creatives," Dowling concludes, envisioning a future where camera operators and social media content creators alike unlock the full potential of AR visualization and storytelling. With plans to expand Pixotope Pocket to Android platforms, the horizon looks promising for creatives across various operating systems to leverage this groundbreaking technology and shape the future of virtual production. Pixotope Pocket, currently available for iOS users, is poised to open up a world of possibilities for content creators everywhere.