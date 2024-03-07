Pioneering Automation: dnata and HLT to Revolutionize Cargo Handling at Schiphol with New Digital Warehouse

Amidst the bustling corridors of international trade and logistics, a groundbreaking collaboration unfolds at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, setting new benchmarks for the air cargo industry. Hermes Logistics Technologies (HLT) has been entrusted by air services giant dnata to usher in an era of digital transformation within its latest venture, Freight Building 17 (FB17). This initiative, positioned within dnata's Cargo City, leverages a substantial investment to launch a fully automated cargo center, challenging traditional paradigms with cutting-edge technology and digital precision.

Revolutionizing Cargo Operations

At the heart of FB17's innovation lies HLT's advanced cloud-based cargo management system, the Hermes Software as a Service (SaaS) Ecosystem. This digital powerhouse promises to enhance operational efficiency, elevate oversight, and fortify control over all ground handling processes. The collaboration with Lödige Industries (Lödige) ensures a seamless integration of logistics systems, crafting a sophisticated solution tailor-made for the complexities of modern air cargo handling. Yuval Baruch, CEO of HLT, views this project as a watershed moment for warehouse innovation, driven by the industry's embrace of digitalization.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Synergy

The fusion of HLT's digital prowess with Lödige's logistical expertise has birthed a solution that stands ready to meet the escalating demands of a rapidly evolving industry. This partnership, bolstered by dnata's visionary investment, reflects a shared commitment to redefining service excellence. The meticulous integration of HLT's cargo management system with Lödige's warehouse management system epitomizes the project's ambition, ensuring the swift and secure exchange of voluminous data essential for optimizing dnata's operations. Jan van Anrooy, managing director of dnata the Netherlands, highlights the strategic importance of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol's connectivity, underscoring the necessity for an operationally efficient and innovative cargo handling solution.