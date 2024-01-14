Pimoroni Unveils RP2040-based Yukon Board for Advanced Robotics Control

Unveiling their latest addition to the world of advanced robotics and actuator control, Pimoroni has introduced Yukon, a powerful and versatile board designed to cater to the needs of both hobbyists and professionals. This state-of-the-art board is built around the Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 chip and is deemed as a robust platform for complex tasks that require control over actuators such as motors, servos, steppers, and speakers.

Powerful Specs and Advanced Features

The Pimoroni Yukon stands out with its potent Dual Arm Cortex M0+ processors, a key feature that positions it as a strong contender in the realm of robotics. The board also boasts 16MB of QSPI flash memory supporting Execute in Place (XiP) and operates at a processing speed of 133MHz. In addition, 264kB of SRAM is included, providing ample temporary data storage for intricate tasks and applications.

No Soldering, Pure Innovation

Yukon further impresses with its user-friendly design, requiring no soldering for basic setup. It includes six slots for high-power modules, E-Fuse protection, an XT30 connector for power input, and USB-C for programming. Furthermore, it hosts various sensors for real-time monitoring, ensuring efficient troubleshooting and effective operational management.

Comprehensive MicroPython Firmware and Library

Adding to its appeal, the Pimoroni Yukon comes with a comprehensive MicroPython firmware and library, simplifying the process for users and enabling them to bring their robotic dreams to life with ease. The Yukon Host is available separately for £24.00, whereas the full-fledged Yukon kit, including various modules and cables for complete connectivity, is priced at £90.00.

With its advanced features, user-friendly design, and robust control capabilities, the Pimoroni Yukon is poised to make a significant impact in the world of robotics and actuator control, extending its benefits to both enthusiasts and professionals alike.