PierSight Secures $6M Seed Funding to Propel Maritime Surveillance Technology

Emerging from Ahmedabad, space tech startup PierSight announced the successful closure of a $6 million seed funding round. Notable investors Alpha Wave Ventures and Elevation Capital spearheaded the round, with added participation from startup accelerator Techstars. Techstars had previously endorsed PierSight’s vision during its $500,000 pre-seed round.

Revolutionizing Maritime Surveillance

With this influx of funds, PierSight plans to elevate its mission, focusing on the procurement and testing of critical hardware, the design and launch of demonstration and operational satellites, and the strategic expansion of their team. The startup is meticulously crafting all-weather imaging synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, capable of providing 30-minute interval monitoring capabilities.

This advanced technology is anticipated to serve a broad spectrum of organizations such as shipping, insurance, defense, coastguards, and oil & gas. The provision of enhanced maritime intelligence will likely re-define their operational capabilities.

Upcoming Milestones

PierSight is setting its sights on the design and launch of a demo satellite on ISRO’s PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) platform. Following this, the deployment of its first operational satellite will take place. The newly acquired funds will also find use in amplifying their team across various functions, including electronics design, mechanical and thermal, mission design, and SAR data processing.

Creating Waves in Earth Observation

Co-founders Gaurav Seth and Vinit Bansal, both steeped in scientific and engineering backgrounds, are convinced that their SAR-based, all-weather, high-frequency surveillance technology will bring a sea change in the earth observation industry. The technology is expected to have wide-ranging applications beyond maritime use, including security, illegal fishing monitoring, oil spill detection, and counter-terrorism surveillance.

Investors Elevation Capital and Alpha Wave Ventures have voiced their excitement for the potential upheaval in the surveillance industry that PierSight’s technology could instigate, pinpointing the startup’s potential to emerge as a low-cost industry leader.