Pickering Interfaces Unveils New 43-920-001 Single-slot PXIe Embedded Controller

In a recent announcement, Pickering Interfaces, a leading manufacturer of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, unveiled their latest innovation, the 43-920-001 single-slot PXIe embedded controller. This new controller, designed in Clacton-on-Sea, England, is set to amplify test and measurement capabilities across a multitude of applications.

The Power of PCIe Gen 4

The 43-920-001 controller stands out with its PCIe Gen 4 capability, a feature that opens new avenues for high-bandwidth applications. This controller is driven by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 32 GB of DDR4 memory and a 1-terabyte m.2 NVMe solid-state disk, all of which contribute to its robust performance capabilities.

Compliance with PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Specification

As a testament to its cutting-edge technology, the controller is compliant with the PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Specification Revision 2.0. It supports a maximum system throughput of 14 gigabytes per second, offering users the speed and efficiency necessary for diverse applications. The controller can operate using either a 4-link or 2-link configuration, providing flexibility for different system requirements.

Compatibility with Pickering’s PXIe Chassis and Factory Configuration Service

The 43-920-001 is tailor-made for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis. In particular, it is compatible with the 42-927-101 21-slot hybrid PXIe chassis. To further ease the setup process for customers, Pickering offers a Factory Configuration Service. This includes the Windows license, driver installations, and an optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch and simulation modules.

With the introduction of the 43-920-001 single-slot PXIe embedded controller, Pickering Interfaces continues to push the boundaries of test and measurement technology, offering solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industry.