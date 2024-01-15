en English
Pickering Interfaces Unveils New 43-920-001 Single-slot PXIe Embedded Controller

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
In a recent announcement, Pickering Interfaces, a leading manufacturer of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, unveiled their latest innovation, the 43-920-001 single-slot PXIe embedded controller. This new controller, designed in Clacton-on-Sea, England, is set to amplify test and measurement capabilities across a multitude of applications.

The Power of PCIe Gen 4

The 43-920-001 controller stands out with its PCIe Gen 4 capability, a feature that opens new avenues for high-bandwidth applications. This controller is driven by an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 32 GB of DDR4 memory and a 1-terabyte m.2 NVMe solid-state disk, all of which contribute to its robust performance capabilities.

Compliance with PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Specification

As a testament to its cutting-edge technology, the controller is compliant with the PXI-5 PXI Express Hardware Specification Revision 2.0. It supports a maximum system throughput of 14 gigabytes per second, offering users the speed and efficiency necessary for diverse applications. The controller can operate using either a 4-link or 2-link configuration, providing flexibility for different system requirements.

Compatibility with Pickering’s PXIe Chassis and Factory Configuration Service

The 43-920-001 is tailor-made for Pickering’s family of PXIe chassis. In particular, it is compatible with the 42-927-101 21-slot hybrid PXIe chassis. To further ease the setup process for customers, Pickering offers a Factory Configuration Service. This includes the Windows license, driver installations, and an optional installation of Pickering’s PXI or PXIe switch and simulation modules.

With the introduction of the 43-920-001 single-slot PXIe embedded controller, Pickering Interfaces continues to push the boundaries of test and measurement technology, offering solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

