Philippines Implements Electronic Official Portal Tax Act: Significant Changes to Tax Regulations

On January 22, 2024, the Philippines Department of Finance implemented the Electronic Official Portal Tax (EOPT) Act, introducing significant changes to the country's tax regulations. This new legislation aims to modernize tax administration and support Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto's strategy for enhanced tax collection, with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

VAT Exemption Threshold and Claims Classification

Revenue Regulations No. 16-2023 outlines a new threshold for VAT-exemption on the sale of house and lots. The EOPT Act also classifies VAT refund claims into low-, medium-, and high-risk categories. Medium- and high-risk claims will be subject to audit to ensure compliance and accuracy. Taxpayers have six months to comply with the VAT and percentage tax portions of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) amendments under the EOPT Act.

Tax Regulations for the Digital Economy

The EOPT Act mandates the use of VAT invoices for sales or purchases of services to simplify the refund process. In line with this, the Department of Finance has amended Revenue Regulations No. 2-98 to include new tax regulations for the digital economy. The updated rules impose a withholding tax on gross remittances made by electronic marketplace operators and digital financial services providers to sellers or merchants at a rate of one percent.

This withholding tax will not apply if the annual gross remittances to an online seller or merchant for the previous taxable year have not surpassed P500,000, or if the cumulative gross remittances to an online seller or merchant in a taxable year have not exceeded P500,000.

Expanding Tax Compliance in the Digital Marketplace

The Ease of Paying Taxes Act (EoPT) in the Philippines aims to simplify tax laws and encourage compliance. The law introduces changes such as classifying taxpayers into different categories, clarifying the timing of tax withholding, and providing uniform VAT documentation for sellers of services.

The amended Revenue Regulations require vendors in the digital economy to comply with registration, reporting, and tax payment requirements. Non-resident entities engaging in business through a digital platform may also need to consider these developments. These new rules aim to ensure that the online economy pays its fair share of taxes.

With the rapid expansion of the digital marketplace, the EOPT Act and its accompanying regulations present new challenges for both taxpayers and tax authorities. As the online economy continues to grow, it is crucial for governments to amend tax regulations to keep pace with technological advancements and maintain a fair and efficient tax system.

As of February 12, 2024, the Department of Finance is working closely with the ADB to create a fair and efficient tax system, modernize tax administration through digital transformation, and strengthen international tax cooperation. The Philippines is also pushing for the passage of refined tax reform measures, including the imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics, rationalization of the mining fiscal regime, and value-added tax on digital service providers.

In the modern world, the marketplace has evolved from ancient marketplaces to virtual platforms enabled by electronic virtual platforms, secure payment systems, and online money handling. With these changes, governments must adapt their tax regulations to ensure that the online economy pays its fair share of taxes.