Philippines' DICT to Offer Cyber Security Training Amid Global Demand

Philippines' DICT to Provide Cyber Security Training to the Public Amid Global Demand

In an era where digital threats loom large, the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is stepping up to the plate. The agency recently announced plans to expand its cyber security training program to the general public, aiming to address a critical shortage of professionals in the field and bolster the nation's defenses against online attacks.

Speaking at a press conference, DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy underscored the urgency of the situation. "There are over 2 million job vacancies worldwide for cyber security specialists," he revealed. "Yet here in the Philippines, we only have about 200 Certified Information Systems Security Professionals (CISSP) as of 2022."

Bridging the Cyber Security Skills Gap

The DICT's initiative represents a significant shift in strategy. Traditionally, the agency's ICT Academy has focused on upskilling government workers. However, recognizing the magnitude of the cyber security talent shortage, the DICT is now looking to extend its training programs to private individuals interested in cyber security.

To achieve this, the DICT is collaborating with universities, colleges, and training institutes to make some course content on cyber security available to the public. Additionally, it is negotiating with tech giants like Google and Microsoft to offer advanced training and certifications at a possible volume discount.

A Comprehensive National Cyber Security Plan

This expansion of cyber security training is part of the National Cyber Security Plan, which has been greenlit by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The plan spans 2024-2028 and includes policy direction, operational guidelines, and coordination mechanisms to safeguard the country's cyber assets and infrastructure.

Beyond capacity building, the plan also emphasizes proactive advisory services to help institutions prepare for potential cyber attacks. Furthermore, it seeks to educate the public about online risks and scams, fostering a culture of cyber security awareness.

Addressing the Rising Tide of Cybercrime

The need for such initiatives cannot be overstated. As per recent reports, cybercrime costs the global economy approximately $6 trillion annually. In the Philippines alone, cybercrimes targeting both private and government assets are on the rise.

By equipping more workers with cyber security skills, the DICT hopes to turn the tide against these digital threats. "Our goal is not just to fill job vacancies," Secretary Uy explained. "It's to create a robust cyber security ecosystem that can protect our nation's digital infrastructure and keep our citizens safe online."

As the DICT gears up to roll out its expanded cyber security training program, the world watches with bated breath. In this increasingly interconnected age, the battle against cybercrime is a shared responsibility - one that the Philippines is now taking up with renewed vigor.

In a world where data is the new oil, the Philippines is stepping up to safeguard its digital resources. The expansion of cyber security training to the general public signifies more than just an educational initiative; it's a strategic move towards a safer, more secure digital future.