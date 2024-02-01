Philippine Innovation Hub Set for Major Expansion: A Boost for Digital Capabilities

The National Development Company (NDC), a state-owned entity in the Philippines, has laid out ambitious plans to broaden the reach of the Philippine Innovation Hub (Ph iHub). The goal is to enhance the country's digital infrastructure and bolster the capabilities of its citizens both at home and abroad.

Expanding Domestically and Internationally

Central to the NDC's strategy is the establishment of regional hubs across the Philippines—in particular, in cities scattered across the regions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These hubs will serve as crucial touchpoints for start-up micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), offering them access to incubation, acceleration, government backing, and potential funding opportunities.

Simultaneously, the NDC is also looking to extend its reach beyond the national borders. International offices for the Ph iHub are being planned in key cities like Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, London, and Kuala Lumpur. These outposts will be geared towards supporting Philippine businesses seeking to establish a foothold in these foreign territories. Services will include government support, temporary office addresses, and introductions to potential investors.

The Ph iHub: A Driving Force for Innovation

The Ph iHub is a cornerstone for a myriad of initiatives. It houses the Startup Venture Fund, the Philippine E-commerce Platform, and the Ph AI Research Center. It is also playing a vital role in forming the Philippine Innovation Registry, envisioned to be a comprehensive repository of information on innovation projects that yield significant benefits for the nation.

Collaboration with the National Innovation Council

In 2023, the NDC began a fruitful collaboration with the National Innovation Council (NIC), an advisory body helmed by the President. The council comprises members from various government departments and the private sector. This partnership aims to coordinate and optimize innovation endeavors across the country, setting the stage for a digitally empowered Philippines.