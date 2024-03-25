Philippine Airlines Enforce Power Bank Rules Amid Holy Week Travel Surge

With the Holy Week travel rush on the horizon, Philippine airlines have issued a critical reminder to passengers regarding the carriage of power banks on flights. This advisory gains significance as over a million travelers are expected to throng Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), raising concerns about flight safety and security.

Advertisment

Why Only Certain Power Banks are Permitted

Airlines have clarified that while passengers are encouraged to carry power banks for their convenience, there are strict regulations on their capacity and condition. Allowed are power banks with a capacity of 100Wh or below, roughly translating to 20,000 to 27,000mAh depending on the output voltage, as per Cebu Pacific's guidelines. Moreover, the airlines have expressly forbidden the carriage of old, worn-out, or physically bloated power banks, citing significant safety risks.

Recent Incidents and Safety Drills

Advertisment

AirAsia Philippines, in a proactive move, recently conducted a fire drill to simulate an emergency response to a power bank explosion inside an aircraft. The drill, which involved smoke emanation from a bag due to a power bank explosion, aimed to underscore the necessity of crew and passenger preparedness. This exercise was not merely theoretical; it followed a real incident where a power bank exploded mid-flight, spotlighting the critical nature of these guidelines.

Calculating Power Bank Capacity and Compliance

For passengers unsure about the compliance of their power banks, Benj Viray, a senior cabin crew member and Dangerous Goods Instructor at AirAsia, offered a simple formula: multiply the milliampere-hour (mAh) by the voltage and then divide by 1,000. However, he added a cautionary note that power banks without a clear label indicating their capacity would not be allowed on board. Both Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines allow a maximum of two power banks per passenger, provided they do not exceed the 100Wh limit per unit and are properly insulated.

As the holiday season approaches, this renewed emphasis on power bank regulations serves as a timely reminder of the airlines' commitment to safety. While the convenience of staying charged on the go is undeniable, ensuring that this convenience does not compromise flight safety is paramount. As travelers pack their bags for their Holy Week journeys, a quick check of their power banks could ensure a safe and smooth travel experience.