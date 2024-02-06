Pharma.Aero Enriches Network with Six New Members, Bolstering Life Science Logistics

Global platform Pharma.Aero, committed to enhancing life science logistics, has enriched its network with the addition of six new members. This move not only strengthens the network's capacity but also bolsters its commitment towards fostering collaboration within the industry.

Major Logistics Companies Come Onboard

Two major logistics firms, DB Schenker and JAS, have joined Pharma.Aero as full members. The firms aim to refine their handling of pharmaceutical products and maintain their lead in healthcare logistics. This collaboration is expected to drive innovation and advance significant projects within the industry.

Expanding the Ecosystem

MSC Air Cargo, a part of transportation giant MSC, has also become an associate partner of Pharma.Aero. This partnership aims to share insights and foster innovation in pharma logistics. Sensor-based tracking solutions specialist, OnAsset Intelligence, also joins the network, with the objective of enhancing the safety and efficiency of pharmaceutical transportation.

Enhancing the Supply Chain

Medista, a logistic services provider in the BENELUX, and xpd global, a logistics solutions provider operating in over 30 countries, are the other new additions to the Pharma.Aero network. Medista aims to connect with other members of Pharma.Aero to improve the pharmaceutical supply chain and establish Belgium as a logistics hub for the sector. Xpd global seeks to add value to the supply chain through innovation. The inclusion of these members signifies the expanding ecosystem within Pharma.Aero that is dedicated to excellence, collaboration, and innovation in the life science logistics industry.