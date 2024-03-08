Petrobras Targets $1 Billion Savings with Automation Anywhere's GenAI in Enterprise Overhaul

Petrobras, in collaboration with Automation Anywhere, has identified a path to potentially save $1 billion annually by adopting generative AI (GenAI) automation across its enterprise operations. The partnership's early success was showcased when Petrobras saved $120 million in just three weeks by automating complex tax filings, a task traditionally marred by inaccuracies due to the intricate Brazilian tax code.

Early Success in Tax Automation

The partnership between Petrobras and Automation Anywhere has already yielded significant results. By feeding complex Brazilian tax codes and months of company tax data into Automation Anywhere's GenAI model, Petrobras not only corrected potential inaccuracies but also automated its entire tax filing process. This innovation allowed the company to complete tax filings within three days without the need for weekend work, a first in 15 years. Carlos Barreto, CIO at Petrobras, highlighted the transformative impact of GenAI-powered automation, emphasizing the rapid financial benefits and the prospect of enhancing productivity across the business.

Expanding Automation Across the Enterprise

Encouraged by the initial success, Petrobras is now setting its sights on broader applications of GenAI automation. The energy giant is exploring the use of Automation Anywhere's solutions in other departments, including HR, procurement, and finance. This strategic expansion is expected to streamline operations further and contribute to the anticipated $1 billion in annual savings. The savings are earmarked for accelerating Petrobras' transition to sustainable energy, with investments planned in renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Future Prospects and Industry Implications

The partnership between Petrobras and Automation Anywhere is not just a story of financial savings; it's a narrative on the transformative potential of GenAI automation in redefining business operations. Adi Kuruganti, CPO at Automation Anywhere, expressed excitement over the ongoing collaboration, emphasizing the role of GenAI in unlocking massive savings, enhancing accuracy, and empowering employees to focus on higher-value tasks. This case study serves as a benchmark for other companies considering the leap into GenAI-powered automation for business overhaul.