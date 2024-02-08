Peterborough Adopts AI, Transforms Local Governance and Services Effectively

In the heart of England, the city of Peterborough is making strides towards embracing the future. Its mayor, Councillor Nick Sandford of the Liberal Democrats, has been harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to reshape the way the city council operates. The impact of this shift is palpable, from civic events to behind-the-scenes operations.

The Mayor's New Aide

Since taking office in May, Cllr Sandford has been employing ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI chatbot, to help craft speeches for various civic events. This innovative tool has not only lightened his workload but also added a touch of technological sophistication to the mayoral duties. However, Cllr Sandford is quick to note that local nuances are crucial. The AI-generated text occasionally reflects American English, requiring some adjustments to resonate with the Peterborough community.

AI in Peterborough City Council's Operations

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has been actively exploring the potential of AI across several domains. These include customer service, social care, and information governance. The council has already implemented AI in its online services and is using it to analyze CCTV footage for identifying fly-tipping incidents.

Looking ahead, the PCC plans to leverage AI in creating a new digital platform for customer feedback. This platform aims to make the council's archive of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests easily searchable. Additionally, the council seeks to enhance its cybersecurity measures through AI integration.

Developing an AI Strategy

Recognizing the importance of ethical considerations in AI usage, the PCC is in the process of developing an AI strategy complete with guidelines. However, there is no update available yet regarding the progress of this initiative.

This move towards AI integration in local government mirrors a broader trend of increasing AI adoption and sophistication. Major tech companies, including OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, are investing heavily in AI development.