Personalize Your Event Countdowns with iPhone ‘Shortcuts’, Guides CyberGuy

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Personalize Your Event Countdowns with iPhone ‘Shortcuts’, Guides CyberGuy

Tech journalist Kurt Knutsson, widely recognized as ‘CyberGuy’, has recently unveiled a handy guide for iPhone users, enabling them to craft personalized countdowns for a plethora of events using the ‘Shortcuts’ app. The feature named ‘How Many Days Until’ within this app seems to be a game-changer, allowing users to establish a countdown for any event by merely entering the event’s date and name.

Personalized Countdowns: A New Trend?

This versatile shortcut can be deployed for a range of events, from birthdays and anniversaries to graduations, elections, or even vacations. The user-friendliness doesn’t end there. Users can either set the countdown manually or use Siri to keep track of the remaining time until the event. For those juggling multiple events, Knutsson suggests differentiating each shortcut name to avoid any confusion.

More Than Just A Countdown

The ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut isn’t just a mere tool for counting down days. It also adds an element of excitement and anticipation for upcoming events, serving as a constant reminder of happy times ahead. What’s more, these custom-made countdowns can be shared with friends and family, spreading the joy and anticipation.

Getting Started with the ‘Shortcuts’ App

The guide shared by Knutsson, in a bid to make tech easier for the masses, includes step-by-step instructions on locating the Shortcuts app, setting up the ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut, and using it seamlessly with Siri. In a democratic move, Knutsson invites readers to share their celebration rituals tied to various events and urges them to subscribe to his CyberGuy Report Newsletter for additional tech tips and security alerts.

In an unrelated but critical update, Apple has patched a vulnerability in its Magic Keyboard models with a firmware update. The Firmware Update 2.0.6, which credits security researcher Marc Newlin for unveiling the vulnerability, is automatically installed when the keyboard is paired with an Apple device. The patch enhances checks and prevents potential attackers from executing remote attacks or faking keystrokes.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

