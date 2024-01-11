Personalize Your Event Countdowns with iPhone ‘Shortcuts’, Guides CyberGuy

Tech journalist Kurt Knutsson, widely recognized as ‘CyberGuy’, has recently unveiled a handy guide for iPhone users, enabling them to craft personalized countdowns for a plethora of events using the ‘Shortcuts’ app. The feature named ‘How Many Days Until’ within this app seems to be a game-changer, allowing users to establish a countdown for any event by merely entering the event’s date and name.

Personalized Countdowns: A New Trend?

This versatile shortcut can be deployed for a range of events, from birthdays and anniversaries to graduations, elections, or even vacations. The user-friendliness doesn’t end there. Users can either set the countdown manually or use Siri to keep track of the remaining time until the event. For those juggling multiple events, Knutsson suggests differentiating each shortcut name to avoid any confusion.

More Than Just A Countdown

The ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut isn’t just a mere tool for counting down days. It also adds an element of excitement and anticipation for upcoming events, serving as a constant reminder of happy times ahead. What’s more, these custom-made countdowns can be shared with friends and family, spreading the joy and anticipation.

Getting Started with the ‘Shortcuts’ App

The guide shared by Knutsson, in a bid to make tech easier for the masses, includes step-by-step instructions on locating the Shortcuts app, setting up the ‘How Many Days Until’ shortcut, and using it seamlessly with Siri. In a democratic move, Knutsson invites readers to share their celebration rituals tied to various events and urges them to subscribe to his CyberGuy Report Newsletter for additional tech tips and security alerts.

In an unrelated but critical update, Apple has patched a vulnerability in its Magic Keyboard models with a firmware update. The Firmware Update 2.0.6, which credits security researcher Marc Newlin for unveiling the vulnerability, is automatically installed when the keyboard is paired with an Apple device. The patch enhances checks and prevents potential attackers from executing remote attacks or faking keystrokes.