Perficient's 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' Program: Powering the Next Generation of Engineers

A spark of innovation surges through the automotive industry as Perficient, Inc., a distinguished global digital consultancy, declares an expansion of its 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' program. Emboldening 13 Formula SAE and Formula Student teams from universities across the U.S., Mexico, and Germany, the initiative champions the shift from internal combustion engines to sustainable and energy-efficient vehicles.

Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers

Perficient's commitment to nurturing young talent in the engineering field is palpable. The 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' program equips college students with the resources and practical, hands-on experiences they need to design, build, and race formula-style electric vehicles in national and international competitions. By providing knowledge, discussing career opportunities, and offering support during competitions, Perficient's experts empower the next generation of automotive engineers to make significant strides in the industry.

Keith Tomatore, the automotive industry lead at Perficient, emphasizes the company's dedication to fostering innovation and driving the future of the industry: "Our collaboration with these teams is part of our wider expertise in the automotive sector, where we serve several top global OEMs and focus on digital-first, customer-driven approaches to connected vehicles and electrification."

Collaboration For a Sustainable Future

This announcement comes on the heels of recent research conducted by Perficient, which highlights ways for legacy automakers and dealers to enhance the EV buying experience to better align with customer preferences. As a member of the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the Russell 2000 index, Perficient is well-positioned to drive this change.

The 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' program stands as a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders join forces with budding engineers. By working together, they are paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future in the automotive world.

Paving the Way for Progress

As the automotive industry continues to evolve at breakneck speeds, the need for collaboration and innovation is more crucial than ever. Perficient's 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' program serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more sustainable and efficient future.

By providing students with the tools and resources they need to excel in the field, Perficient is not only investing in the next generation of engineers but also in the future of the automotive industry. Together, they are driving progress and redefining the boundaries of what is possible.

As we look to the horizon, it becomes increasingly clear that the future of transportation lies in the hands of those who dare to innovate and collaborate. With Perficient leading the charge, the road ahead promises to be nothing short of electrifying.

The spirit of collaboration and innovation embodied by Perficient's 'Electrifying the Future of Automotive' program serves as a powerful reminder that the true potential of the automotive industry lies in the hands of those who dare to dream big and work together towards a more sustainable future.