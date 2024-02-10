Penn State Migrates to Microsoft Teams Phone for Enhanced Communication and Collaboration

Penn State University, a renowned institution of higher learning, is embarking on a significant transformation. By December 2024, it will migrate its employees from Cisco phone services to Microsoft Teams Phone or Microsoft Teams-to-Teams Calling. This strategic shift aims to streamline operations, enhance efficiencies, and reduce duplicative telephony systems.

A New Era of Communication

Starting March 1, Teams Phone will become the standard phone service for employees who require a phone number or handset for their roles. This transition is part of the Telephony Transformation project that commenced in 2023. The initiative's primary goal is to modernize communication tools and capitalize on solutions already encompassed in Penn State's Microsoft licensing agreement.

Microsoft Teams, a unified communication platform, offers core capabilities such as telephony, meetings, messaging, software apps, APIs, and adjacent services. Its telephony feature facilitates instant messaging, audio and video calls, and integration with other Microsoft 365 applications. This switch is expected to simplify collaboration and communication, enabling colleagues to connect remotely and keep discussions organized in easily accessible channels.

Moreover, the integration with other Microsoft 365 apps permits real-time collaboration on documents within the Teams environment. The benefits of Teams Phone and Teams-to-Teams Calling are manifold, including greater flexibility in making and receiving calls, using a single interface to call, chat, and share messages in real-time, and seamlessly integrating with other Microsoft 365 tools and offerings.

The Power of AI: Copilot in Teams Phone

One of the most exciting aspects of this transition is the introduction of Copilot in Teams Phone, an AI-powered tool that enhances call efficiency by automating administrative tasks. These tasks include capturing key points, assigning tasks, and outlining next steps. Copilot supports VoIP and RTC calls and is now generally available as part of the Copilot license for Microsoft 365.

During calls, users can access Copilot to summarize discussions, list action items, suggest follow-up questions, and generate call notes. They can also refer to past conversations and ask Copilot for details or insights they may have missed. This tool not only boosts productivity but also ensures that crucial information is not lost in the midst of busy workdays.

A Forward-Thinking Approach

Penn State's decision to transition to Microsoft Teams for its phone services reflects a forward-thinking approach to communication and collaboration. By leveraging the power of AI through Copilot in Teams Phone, the university aims to provide its employees with the most efficient and effective communication tools available.

As Penn State moves towards this new era of communication, it continues to prioritize its commitment to innovation and excellence. The transition to Microsoft Teams Phone is more than just a technological upgrade; it represents a significant step forward in the university's ongoing efforts to foster a connected, collaborative, and productive community.

