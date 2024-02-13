Penn Launches First-of-its-kind Undergraduate Program in AI

The University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Science is making waves in the world of education with its latest offering: a pioneering undergraduate program in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The first of its kind among Ivy League universities, this program is set to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology.

A Trailblazing Initiative

February 13, 2024: The University of Pennsylvania (Penn) has announced the launch of an innovative undergraduate program in Artificial Intelligence. Funded by Raj and Neera Singh, this initiative positions Penn at the forefront of AI education.

Harnessing the Power of AI

In response to the burgeoning demand for AI engineers capable of applying AI principles responsibly and ethically, the new program aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of AI techniques. The curriculum encompasses machine learning, computing algorithms, data analytics, and advanced robotics.

Students enrolled in the program will earn a B.S.E in AI, making them uniquely prepared to meet the escalating need for AI experts. They will gain mathematical and algorithmic foundations of AI techniques, hands-on programming experience, and a broader perspective on intelligence from a cognitive science standpoint.

A Multi-Disciplinary Approach

The program offers various concentrations, including machine learning, vision and language, data and society, robotics, and AI and health systems. This multi-disciplinary approach allows students to tailor their studies to their interests and career aspirations.

In addition to core courses, students can choose from a range of electives and participate in a senior design sequence. This enables them to apply their AI skills to real-world engineering challenges.

Moreover, cognitive science courses are available as electives, fostering a deeper understanding of intelligence, learning, and social values.

As the world grapples with the implications of generative AI, Penn's new undergraduate program in AI stands as a beacon of hope. It aims to train students to be leaders and innovators in the AI revolution, addressing fundamental questions about intelligence, learning, and social values.

By providing a comprehensive education in AI, Penn is not only preparing its students for successful careers but also contributing to the development of responsible and ethical AI tools for the benefit of society.