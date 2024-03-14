Paytm Secures NPCI Licence, Ensures UPI Services Continuity Beyond Bank Shutdown

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a significant development that ensures the continuity of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for Paytm users, despite the impending shutdown of Paytm Payments Bank. This move comes as a relief to millions of users and merchants who rely on Paytm's digital payment services.

Strategic Partnership and Seamless Transition

Following regulatory challenges leading to the closure of Paytm Payments Bank on March 15, 2024, NPCI's decision to grant One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, a third-party application provider licence marks a pivotal moment. This licence allows Paytm to continue offering UPI payment services through a collaborative effort with leading banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank. Notably, Yes Bank will take on a central role as the merchant acquiring bank for both existing and future UPI merchants under Paytm's umbrella.

Response from Paytm's Leadership

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from Paytm's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who recently stepped down as chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). Sharma expressed his gratitude towards NPCI on social media, highlighting his commitment to further expanding UPI's reach and efficiency in partnership with NPCI. His optimism underscores the strategic importance of this licence for Paytm's future operations and its potential to foster growth in India's digital economy.

Implications for the Digital Payments Landscape

This development is significant not only for Paytm but also for the broader digital payments ecosystem in India. Paytm, being the third-largest UPI payments app in the country, plays a vital role in facilitating digital transactions. In February alone, Paytm processed 1.41 billion transactions, amounting to 1.65 trillion rupees. The seamless transition ensured by NPCI's decision is crucial for maintaining the momentum of digital payments in India, especially in light of the competitive landscape dominated by other major players like PhonePe and Google Pay.