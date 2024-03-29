Passport Seva Portal Glitch Disrupts Services Nationwide for Three Days

Technical issues have plagued the Passport Seva portal, stalling the application and appointment process for thousands of passport applicants across India. This disruption has persisted for three days, causing widespread inconvenience. Despite numerous attempts, officials from the Passports Seva division of the Ministry of External Affairs were unreachable, while a representative from the toll-free helpline confirmed that no appointments could be booked due to the portal's downtime.

Technical Troubles and Public Outcry

The technical snag has left many citizens stranded, unable to proceed with their passport applications or secure appointments at the Passport Seva Kendras, including those situated in post offices and regional passport offices. The frustration has spilled over to social media, where applicants have vented their grievances and called for swift action. One user humorously offered to fix the portal for free, highlighting the desperation and impatience among the affected individuals.

Government Response and Expected Resolution

While the exact cause of the technical difficulties has not been disclosed, the person manning the helpline assured that a technical team was diligently working to rectify the issue. There has been no official time frame given for when services will resume to normal. However, based on information from sources, it is anticipated that the portal will be operational by 12 PM on Friday, March 29, providing some relief to those awaiting to proceed with their passport-related tasks.

Implications of the Service Interruption

This service interruption at the Passport Seva portal underscores the critical reliance on digital platforms for essential government services. The incident raises questions about the preparedness and responsiveness of technical teams in managing and mitigating such disruptions. As citizens await the restoration of services, the episode stands as a reminder of the essential nature of digital infrastructure in today's interconnected world.

As the clock ticks towards the expected resolution time, applicants hold their breath, hoping for a swift return to normalcy. This incident not only highlights the challenges of maintaining robust digital services but also the public's increasing dependence on these platforms for vital services. The coming days will reveal the effectiveness of the response and perhaps provoke a broader discussion on how such issues can be prevented in the future.