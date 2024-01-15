en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Parallel Testing: A Game-Changer for Electronic Goods Market Entry in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Parallel Testing: A Game-Changer for Electronic Goods Market Entry in India

In a decisive move designed to expedite the market launch of electronic devices, the Indian government has given the green light to parallel testing for 64 types of products. This list notably encompasses mobile phones, wireless earphones, headphones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets. For the uninitiated, parallel testing is a method that allows for simultaneous testing of different components, a stark contrast to sequential testing where components are scrutinized one after the other.

Accelerating Market Entry

This pivotal change spearheaded by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is anticipated to significantly curtail the time required for electronic products to obtain mandatory testing and security approvals under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). The previously established process could extend between 16-21 weeks under sequential testing. However, with the advent of parallel testing, this duration is expected to dwindle to 4-13 weeks. This accelerated process not only invigorates manufacturers’ go-to-market strategies but is also a significant stride in fulfilling the ‘Make in India’ mission by facilitating quicker access to advanced products for Indian consumers.

Industry Applauds the Move

The Electronics Industry association MAIT has lauded the BIS’s decision, hailing it as progressive. The association perceives it as a significant step towards streamlining the compliance process for manufacturers and accelerating their market entry strategies. This transformation, they believe, will have a profound impact on the industry, boosting the speed at which electronic goods reach consumers and providing a fillip to the electronics sector as a whole.

From Pilot to Permanent

The journey of parallel testing from being a pilot project to a permanent provision is an interesting one. Initially, the pilot project for parallel testing was rolled out in September 2022 with mobile phones. The successful implementation and evident benefits of the project led to its expansion, encompassing other electronic devices. Today, it stands as a permanent provision, covering a total of 64 products under the CRS, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of electronic goods testing in India.

0
Business India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Morrisons' Huggies Baby Wipes Deal Sparks Excitement and Debate Among Parents
In a bid to cater to the needs of parents seeking to save on baby supplies, UK supermarket chain, Morrisons, has rolled out a deal on Huggies Pure baby wipes that’s causing quite the stir. The deal, which comprises a box of 12 packs of wipes, each holding 56 wipes, is being sold for a
Morrisons' Huggies Baby Wipes Deal Sparks Excitement and Debate Among Parents
Japan's Corporate Bankruptcy Surge: A Deep Dive into the Financial Crisis
4 mins ago
Japan's Corporate Bankruptcy Surge: A Deep Dive into the Financial Crisis
Greece Moves to Privatize 30% Stake in Athens International Airport
5 mins ago
Greece Moves to Privatize 30% Stake in Athens International Airport
Alstom Appoints Dalya Al Muthanna as New CEO for the Gulf Region
10 seconds ago
Alstom Appoints Dalya Al Muthanna as New CEO for the Gulf Region
UK High Street Braces for More Store Closures Amid Retail Struggles
23 seconds ago
UK High Street Braces for More Store Closures Amid Retail Struggles
Nutrivitality Opens New Office in Nottingham: A Landmark in Its Expansion Journey
40 seconds ago
Nutrivitality Opens New Office in Nottingham: A Landmark in Its Expansion Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
6 seconds
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
9 seconds
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
10 seconds
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
17 seconds
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
20 seconds
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
34 seconds
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
Ali Carter Slams Disruptive Fans During Masters Final
50 seconds
Ali Carter Slams Disruptive Fans During Masters Final
UK Defence Secretary Discusses Boat Crossings, Houthi Threat, and Political Landscape
2 mins
UK Defence Secretary Discusses Boat Crossings, Houthi Threat, and Political Landscape
Dense Fog Paralyzes Delhi Airport, Disrupts North India
3 mins
Dense Fog Paralyzes Delhi Airport, Disrupts North India
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
35 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app