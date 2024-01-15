Parallel Testing: A Game-Changer for Electronic Goods Market Entry in India

In a decisive move designed to expedite the market launch of electronic devices, the Indian government has given the green light to parallel testing for 64 types of products. This list notably encompasses mobile phones, wireless earphones, headphones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets. For the uninitiated, parallel testing is a method that allows for simultaneous testing of different components, a stark contrast to sequential testing where components are scrutinized one after the other.

Accelerating Market Entry

This pivotal change spearheaded by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is anticipated to significantly curtail the time required for electronic products to obtain mandatory testing and security approvals under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). The previously established process could extend between 16-21 weeks under sequential testing. However, with the advent of parallel testing, this duration is expected to dwindle to 4-13 weeks. This accelerated process not only invigorates manufacturers’ go-to-market strategies but is also a significant stride in fulfilling the ‘Make in India’ mission by facilitating quicker access to advanced products for Indian consumers.

Industry Applauds the Move

The Electronics Industry association MAIT has lauded the BIS’s decision, hailing it as progressive. The association perceives it as a significant step towards streamlining the compliance process for manufacturers and accelerating their market entry strategies. This transformation, they believe, will have a profound impact on the industry, boosting the speed at which electronic goods reach consumers and providing a fillip to the electronics sector as a whole.

From Pilot to Permanent

The journey of parallel testing from being a pilot project to a permanent provision is an interesting one. Initially, the pilot project for parallel testing was rolled out in September 2022 with mobile phones. The successful implementation and evident benefits of the project led to its expansion, encompassing other electronic devices. Today, it stands as a permanent provision, covering a total of 64 products under the CRS, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of electronic goods testing in India.