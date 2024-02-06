Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen Embraces Seasonal Development Model to Improve Testing

In a significant development, Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen, the crowdfunded MMORPG that has been grappling with instability in recent months, has unveiled a new seasonal development model. The move, announced by its developer Visionary Realms, is designed to enhance the testing process, bring in a larger pool of players for testing, and encourage more financial backing.

A New Chapter in Game Development

The new seasonal model will see testing seasons unfold every six weeks, with each one heralding a significant content update. The inaugural season, dubbed 'Chapter 1: Into the Pass,' is set to commence on February 17th, giving players access to the zone Avendyr's Pass. This is a significant shift from the game's previous development schedule, and it allows all backers, regardless of the level of their pledge, to access the game during development.

Access Based on Financial Support

Access to the testing seasons will be determined by backers' financial contribution levels. The highest-tier VIP backers will enjoy full six-week access, while lower-tier backers will be granted access for shorter durations of one or two weeks. The goal of this tiered access system is not only to gather comprehensive real-world data for the game's development but also to foster an environment that encourages more backing.

Looking Ahead: Future Seasons

Following the debut season, future seasons, including 'Chapter 1, Season 2: The Mouth of Madness,' are planned to launch subsequently. The second season is scheduled to kick off on March 30th. The adoption of this seasonal model underscores Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen's commitment to harnessing user feedback and data to improve and refine its gaming experience.