Pagani Teases New Supercar Under Atelier Program: A Huayra R Successor?

Italian luxury automaker, Pagani, has piqued the curiosity of the automotive world with a teaser for a new supercar from its Atelier program. The details surrounding this enigmatic vehicle remain sparse, yet the teaser suggests telltale similarities with the design of the Huayra R model.

Advertisment

The Enigmatic Teaser

In the released teaser, the new Pagani supercar appears to have Huayra R-like contours, a large rear wing, a vertical fin, and a pointed nose that harks back to the Huayra's signature design. This has led to speculation that the car may be an updated version of the Huayra R or potentially a unique one-off model based on the race car. This notion is further reinforced by a short video accompanying the announcement. The video showcases various race tracks and the sound of a 12-cylinder engine, a characteristic reminiscent of the Huayra R which was introduced with an 850-horsepower, naturally aspirated V12 engine.

The Atelier Program

Advertisment

The Atelier program by Pagani is renowned for its bespoke detailing and one-of-a-kind creations. The expectation is that this new vehicle will be no exception. The car is likely to be track-focused, echoing the Huayra and featuring similarities to the Huayra R and Zonda R. There is speculation that we may see an evolution of the Codalunga hypercar.

Under the Hood

Under the hood, the car is expected to be powered by the AMG-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, possibly developing even more power than the Utopia's 852 horsepower. This speculation rests on the teaser's focus on racetracks and the V12 soundtrack, hinting at a supercar of formidable power. It is also worth noting that Lanzante is reported to be building a street-legal Huayra R for a client in Miami.

As the world waits with bated breath, the release date for the new car remains unspecified. The teaser concludes with the tantalizing advice to 'Stay tuned' for future updates, ensuring that the automotive world will be watching Pagani's next move closely.