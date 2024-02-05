PacBio Launches New High Throughput Kits Optimized for Revio Sequencing System

Pacific Biosciences of California, widely known as PacBio, has announced the introduction of two new high throughput library preparation kits optimized for its Revio sequencing system. The kits, known as the HiFi Prep Kit 96 and the HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96, are designed to revolutionize the sequencing process by significantly reducing costs and workflow time.

Automation and Scalability at the Forefront

The new kits by PacBio are expected to bring about a 40 percent reduction in costs and a 60 percent decrease in workflow time. This is achieved by automating long-read sequencing workflow steps and eliminating bottlenecks related to cost, time, and labor. The HiFi Plex Prep Kit 96 includes 384 validated barcode adapters, enabling the processing of 1,536 samples in a single Revio run, a groundbreaking advancement in the field.

Green Initiatives and Market Availability

Apart from cost and time efficiency, the new kits also address environmental concerns. They provide a four-fold reduction in waste and packaging compared to previous versions, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices. As for availability, PacBio anticipates these kits to be purchasable in the first quarter of 2024 with planned delivery in the early second quarter.

The introduction of these kits could mark a significant turning point for various projects, especially large-scale ones. They are expected to be particularly beneficial for microbial, metagenome, and low-pass whole genome sequencing.