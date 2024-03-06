Ozark Integrated Circuits Wins $10.9M DARPA Contract for High-Temperature Sensors for Hypersonics

ARLINGTON, Va. - In a significant development for military and aerospace technology, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded a $10.9 million contract to Ozark Integrated Circuits Inc., based in Fayetteville, Ark.

This initiative, part of the High Operational Temperature Sensors (HOTS) program, aims to develop electronic components capable of withstanding extreme temperatures for use in hypersonic vehicles, advanced jet engines, and other high-temperature applications.

Challenging the Limits of Current Technology

Many of today's defense and commercial systems, including hypersonic aircraft, missiles, and jet engines, operate in environments that exceed the temperature capabilities of existing high-performance physical sensors. Current sensors, primarily based on complementary metal oxide silicon (CMOS) materials, fail to function effectively at temperatures above 225°C.

The HOTS program seeks to push these boundaries by developing sensing technology that can operate at temperatures as high as 800°C or more. This advancement would enable more accurate monitoring and control of systems in extreme thermal conditions, enhancing their performance and reliability.

Innovative Materials for High-Temperature Operation

Ozark Integrated Circuits will focus on creating a pressure sensor module that includes an integrated transducer and signal-conditioning microelectronics. The project will explore the use of wide-bandgap materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), known for their potential to withstand high temperatures. These materials face challenges, such as cracking due to thermal expansion and increased current leakage at elevated temperatures. Overcoming these obstacles is critical for developing sensors with a long operational life and the ability to maintain high performance in extreme conditions.

Implications and Future Prospects

The successful development of high-temperature sensors under the HOTS program could revolutionize a range of technologies, from hypersonic vehicles and advanced propulsion systems to energy exploration and environmental monitoring. By providing accurate, real-time data in environments previously considered too harsh for electronic components, these sensors could significantly enhance the safety, efficiency, and capabilities of various high-temperature systems. The collaboration between DARPA and Ozark Integrated Circuits represents a pivotal step toward overcoming the technical challenges associated with extreme thermal environments, setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology.

As this ambitious project moves forward, the potential applications and benefits of high-temperature sensor technology are vast and varied. Beyond military and aerospace applications, this technology could also play a crucial role in monitoring and protecting the environment, detecting hazardous gases like NO2 with greater accuracy and reliability in high-temperature settings. The journey of Ozark Integrated Circuits and DARPA on the HOTS program promises to pave the way for innovations that could shape the future of technology in extreme environments.