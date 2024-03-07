Oz Forensics Offers Free Trial on Facial Recognition Tech, Aiming to Combat Identity Fraud

Dubai-based Oz Forensics is stepping up in the fight against identity fraud by making its advanced face biometrics liveness detection software, Oz Liveness, available for a free trial. Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics, announces this initiative as a move to empower organizations of all sizes and sectors, including startups and educational institutions, to bolster their defenses against the growing threat of identity theft and fraud. This trial offer includes 10,000 free transactions per year, alongside access to valuable technical articles and resources.

Advertisment

Empowering Digital Security

Oz Forensics' trial offer is not just about offering free access to its technology; it's a strategic move towards creating a more secure digital ecosystem. By providing businesses, universities, and social projects with the opportunity to test run Oz Liveness, Oz Forensics aims to demonstrate the effectiveness of its solution in real-world scenarios. The software, which is compliant with the ISO 30107 standard for biometric detection, boasts a 100% accuracy rate in identifying deepfakes and spoofing attacks, thus offering a reliable tool in the prevention of digital identity fraud.

Technological Innovation and Accessibility

Advertisment

With the availability of both cloud-based and on-device versions, Oz Liveness offers flexibility for diverse application needs. The cloud-based tool is ideal for remote user authentication, providing real-time liveness detection in just 2-3 seconds. Meanwhile, the on-device version caters to scenarios where secure, on-premises data storage is paramount. This dual offering underscores Oz Forensics' commitment to technological innovation and accessibility, ensuring organizations can choose the solution that best fits their operational requirements.

Global Efforts in Enhancing Digital Trust

In a related development, Latvia-headquartered Regula has also enhanced its Document Reader SDK with updated liveness detection features. This advancement aims to improve the remote authentication process by ensuring that documents presented during onboarding are genuine, thereby significantly reducing the risk of identity fraud. These updates highlight a growing trend among tech companies to invest in and improve digital security measures, contributing to a broader effort to enhance trust and safety in online environments.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the sophistication of threats posed by identity fraud and cyber attacks. Initiatives like the free trial offer from Oz Forensics and the technological advancements by Regula are pivotal in advancing digital security measures. These efforts not only showcase the potential of biometric technology in combating fraud but also encourage a wider adoption of secure practices among businesses and institutions, paving the way towards a safer digital future for all.