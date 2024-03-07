Oxford Nanopore Unveils PromethION 2 Integrated for Real-Time Sequencing

Oxford Nanopore Technologies announced the early access launch of its PromethION 2 Integrated (P2i), completing its PromethION product range. Engineered to provide real-time sequencing with powerful onboard computing, the P2i is set to transform research and academic labs by offering a more accessible, efficient solution for DNA, RNA, and cDNA sequencing.

Revolutionizing Sequencing Technology

The P2i boasts up to 290 Gb of data per flow cell, utilizing NVIDIA Ampere architecture for the highest quality raw-read data. This self-contained device, with its in-built touchscreen and seamless integration with MinKNOWTM sequencing software, offers a rapid and convenient solution for larger genome sequencing. The device's capability to perform real-time basecalling and post-run analysis significantly reduces dependency on external computing resources, marking a significant advancement in sequencing technology.

Early Success and User Experience

Since its beta access in November 2023, the P2i has garnered positive feedback from several institutions. Researchers Tobias Busche and Christian RÃ1⁄4ckert-Reed praised the device for its user-friendly interface, speed, and quiet operation. The P2i's introduction follows the success of the P2 Solo, which has already seen over 700 units leased or sold, demonstrating Oxford Nanopore's commitment to making high-quality sequencing more accessible.

Impact on Research and Applied Markets

Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore, emphasized the P2i's role in ushering in a new era of sequencing technology. Its plug-and-play nature not only simplifies the sequencing process but also opens up new possibilities in research and applied markets. The P2i is designed to facilitate a broad range of multiomic studies, from large genome sequencing to comprehensive metagenomic studies, showcasing its versatility and efficiency.

The launch of the PromethION 2 Integrated by Oxford Nanopore Technologies represents a significant leap forward in sequencing capabilities. Its convenience, efficiency, and onboard computing power make it an ideal choice for researchers aiming to push the boundaries of genomic studies. As this technology becomes more widespread, its impact on scientific discovery and understanding is expected to be profound, offering new insights and opportunities across various fields of research.