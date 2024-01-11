OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties

In a climate marred by economic uncertainties, French cloud services provider, OVHcloud, has reported an impressive 12.0% growth in sales for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s revenue touched a high of 239.8 million euros, mirroring the expected consensus of 12.5%, and making a significant mark in the cloud sector.

Performance-Price Ratio: The Key to Success

At a time when prominent cloud sector giants like Oracle are facing a slowdown in sales, OVHcloud’s success comes as a breath of fresh air. The company attributes this achievement to its attractive performance-price ratio. In an uncertain economic environment, this has emerged as a decisive factor for customers seeking to optimize their expenditures. Michel Paulin, the CEO of OVHcloud, underscored this advantage in a recent statement.

Regional Sales Growth

Interestingly, the growth in sales was not uniform across all regions. France, which accounts for nearly half of OVHcloud’s revenue, witnessed a growth of 9.3%. However, the rest of Europe, excluding France, experienced a considerably higher growth rate of 16.3%. This intriguing development points towards the shifting dynamics of the cloud market in the European region.

Segment-Wise Revenue

Digging deeper into the revenue streams, the Private Cloud segment reported a revenue of 149.6 million euros, making up 63% of the overall revenue and showing a growth of 12.5%. Similarly, the Public Cloud revenue grew by 21.9%, with PaaS services generating an annual revenue rate (ARR) of 17 million euros. These figures further underline OVHcloud’s resilience and growth drivers in the face of an uncertain economic landscape.