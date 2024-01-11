en English
Business

OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
OVHcloud Records 12.0% Sales Growth Despite Economic Uncertainties

In a climate marred by economic uncertainties, French cloud services provider, OVHcloud, has reported an impressive 12.0% growth in sales for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s revenue touched a high of 239.8 million euros, mirroring the expected consensus of 12.5%, and making a significant mark in the cloud sector.

Performance-Price Ratio: The Key to Success

At a time when prominent cloud sector giants like Oracle are facing a slowdown in sales, OVHcloud’s success comes as a breath of fresh air. The company attributes this achievement to its attractive performance-price ratio. In an uncertain economic environment, this has emerged as a decisive factor for customers seeking to optimize their expenditures. Michel Paulin, the CEO of OVHcloud, underscored this advantage in a recent statement.

Regional Sales Growth

Interestingly, the growth in sales was not uniform across all regions. France, which accounts for nearly half of OVHcloud’s revenue, witnessed a growth of 9.3%. However, the rest of Europe, excluding France, experienced a considerably higher growth rate of 16.3%. This intriguing development points towards the shifting dynamics of the cloud market in the European region.

Segment-Wise Revenue

Digging deeper into the revenue streams, the Private Cloud segment reported a revenue of 149.6 million euros, making up 63% of the overall revenue and showing a growth of 12.5%. Similarly, the Public Cloud revenue grew by 21.9%, with PaaS services generating an annual revenue rate (ARR) of 17 million euros. These figures further underline OVHcloud’s resilience and growth drivers in the face of an uncertain economic landscape.

Business Europe Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

