Overworld Secures $10 Million to Develop Web3 Free-to-Play Action-RPG with Digital Collectibles

In a groundbreaking move that promises to redefine the gaming landscape, Overworld, a remote-first game development studio, has secured $10 million in seed funding to create a cross-platform multiplayer RPG enhanced with digital collectibles. The funding round, spearheaded by Hashed, saw significant contributions from The Spartan Group, Sanctor Capital, Galaxy Interactive, Hashkey, Big Brain Holdings, and Foresight Ventures.

A New Era in Gaming: Overworld's Web3 Free-to-Play Action-RPG

Overworld, the studio's inaugural offering, is a web3 free-to-play action-RPG featuring anime-inspired artwork, set to run on the Xterio token. This third-person 3D game, built with Unreal Engine 5, aims to deliver high-fantasy lore and captivating characters, all while seamlessly integrating player ownership through NFTs and digital collectibles.

The Visionaries Behind Overworld

The development of Overworld is overseen by Jeremy Horn, Xterio's COO. Horn brings extensive experience in the gaming industry, having worked on several successful titles. His leadership, combined with the innovative approach of the Overworld team, promises to deliver a game that can compete with top-tier RPGs.

Investing in the Future of Gaming

The $10 million funding will be instrumental in bringing Overworld to life. With this investment, the studio is expanding its team and is currently hiring for multiple roles. The goal is clear: to create a fantastic game experience that leverages the power of blockchain technology to offer players true digital ownership.

As we venture further into 2024, the partnership between Overworld and Xterio, a publisher known for integrating digital collectibles into free-to-play and cross-platform games, is set to reshape the gaming world. By blending the immersive world of RPGs with the innovative potential of blockchain, Overworld is poised to offer gamers an experience unlike any other.

