Overwatch 2 Season 9 Introduces Jade Weapon Variants and Revamped Points System

In a significant shift, Overwatch 2 Season 9 is set to introduce Jade weapon variants, marking a new era for the popular game. These coveted weapons can be obtained using Competitive points, but not in the same way as before. The changes, effective from today, February 10, 2024, will see players earning points after each game completed, with more points awarded for victories.

Advertisment

Rewarding Consistency: The New Competitive Points System

Unlike previous seasons where players received a lump sum of Competitive points at the end, Season 9 rewards consistency. Players will now earn points after each game they complete, with the number of points increasing with wins. This new system incentivizes regular play and offers immediate rewards, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

To unlock a Jade weapon variant for a single hero, players must accumulate 3000 Competitive points and spend them in the Hero gallery. It's a goal that's achievable through dedicated play, offering a tangible reward for commitment and skill.

Advertisment

Legacy Competitive Points and the Champion Tier

For those with leftover Competitive points from Season 8, fear not. These points will be converted into 'Legacy Competitive points', which can be used to purchase Gold weapons. This move ensures no points go to waste, further rewarding loyal players.

In another exciting development, a new competitive tier, Champion, has been added above Grandmaster. This new tier recognizes the highest level of skill and dedication in the game, providing a fresh challenge for seasoned players.

Advertisment

New Challenges Await

Season 9 also brings changes to Competitive challenges, which grant Competitive points. Players are encouraged to claim any current Competitive challenges before the end of Season 8, as they will be replaced with new ones in Season 9.

The introduction of Jade weapon variants, the shift to consistent point allocation, and the addition of a new competitive tier are all part of Overwatch 2's commitment to keeping the game fresh and engaging. As the launch of Season 9 nears, anticipation builds among the game's global community.

Advertisment

With these changes, Overwatch 2 continues to evolve, offering players new goals to strive for and rewards to earn. The journey towards mastery just became even more exciting.

As players gear up for Season 9, the race to accumulate Competitive points and unlock the coveted Jade weapons begins. The new system promises a more engaging and rewarding experience, fostering a sense of achievement with every game completed.

The changes in Overwatch 2 Season 9 mark a significant shift in the game's competitive landscape. With the introduction of Jade weapon variants, a new competitive tier, and a revamped points system, the game offers fresh challenges and rewards for its dedicated players. As the end of Season 8 nears, the countdown to these exciting new developments has truly begun.