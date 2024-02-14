Overwatch 2 Season 9: A Shot Through the Heart with New Heart-Shaped Crosshair

Overwatch 2's season nine has brought a sweet surprise for its players - a heart-shaped crosshair. This Valentine's Day, love is in the air and on your screen. But that's not all; the update includes changes to Competitive mode, a rework of Pharah, and various balance adjustments.

A Shot Through the Heart

The new heart-shaped reticle can be found by navigating to the pause menu, then Options, Controls, and finally the Advanced tab. Here, players can customize the size and opacity of the heart to their liking. They can also choose to apply this crosshair to all heroes or specific ones.

Love It or Leave It

Players have been quick to embrace this adorable addition, with many sharing their gameplay experiences on social media. However, some are concerned about how this might affect their aim. Fear not, as the heart-shaped crosshair is just one of many options available, including Square, Box, Line, Triwing, and Falloff. If the heart doesn't hit the target, players can easily switch to another option.

Bigger Changes on the Horizon

While the heart-shaped crosshair is stealing the spotlight, season nine has introduced more significant changes that have players talking. One such change is every hero now having a passive self-heal. This development has left some players wondering about the future role of support players.

As the dust settles on this update, one thing is clear - Overwatch 2 continues to evolve, offering both new challenges and opportunities for its dedicated community. So whether you're feeling the love or gearing up for battle, season nine has something for everyone.

Note: The heart-shaped crosshair is purely aesthetic and does not provide any gameplay advantages.

With season nine well underway, it's time to grab your controller, choose your hero, and dive into the action. Who knows? You might just find your perfect match – in-game, of course.