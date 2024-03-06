Orion Governance & Meta IQ Services Partner to Boost Federal Data Initiatives

Orion Governance Inc., a leader in Information Intelligence, has partnered with Meta IQ Services Inc. to enhance data management within federal agencies. Announced on March 06, 2024, this strategic collaboration focuses on implementing Orion's Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) solutions to support various federal data strategies and AI applications.

Strategic Partnership for Advanced Data Solutions

Orion Governance and Meta IQ Services are combining their expertise to promote and deploy EIIG's active metadata and data governance solutions in the federal sector. Matthew Chelap, President and CEO of Meta IQ Services, highlighted the importance of EIIG in improving data management and AI efforts for federal clients. Niu Bai, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Orion Governance, emphasized the collaborative effort to provide a unified data foundation for AI initiatives, aiming to streamline data discovery, access, and governance.

Impact on Federal Data Management

By leveraging EIIG's capabilities, the partnership seeks to expedite the execution of critical initiatives like the Federal Data Strategy and Evidence-based Policymaking. The collaboration will facilitate the modernization of data systems, ensuring federal agencies can efficiently manage and utilize data for decision-making and regulatory compliance. This initiative represents a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of government data operations.

About the Companies

Meta IQ Services specializes in deploying Orionâs EIIG solutions for federal clients, striving for economic self-sufficiency and tribal member education. Orion Governance, established in 2017, offers the EIIG platform, a comprehensive solution for data management across various sectors. This partnership marks a milestone in their commitment to improving government data management through innovative technologies.

The collaboration between Orion Governance and Meta IQ Services demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to federal data management, promising significant improvements in how data is handled and utilized across government agencies. As federal entities look towards modernizing their operations, partnerships like these are crucial for enabling the efficient and effective use of data, ultimately benefiting public service delivery and governance.