Orico M.2 NVMe Enclosure: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Apple’s High-Speed Internal Storage

Apple’s high-speed internal storage for Mac devices promises impressive speeds of up to 6,000MB/s, but the premium price tag often leaves users exploring alternative options. One such cost-effective yet high-performing alternative is the Orico M.2 NVMe enclosure, designed for users to fit their own SSD, offering near-Apple speeds for additional data storage.

Investing in High-Speed External Storage Solutions

For users seeking sufficient storage for system files and apps, purchasing around 500GB to 1TB of Apple’s internal storage is recommended. However, for additional data storage, high-speed external storage solutions like the Orico M.2 NVMe enclosure provide a more affordable option. When paired with a compatible SSD, such as the J-20 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD, this setup delivers impressive real-world speeds.

Orico M.2 NVMe Enclosure: A Closer Look

This enclosure kit includes a screwdriver, heatsink, silicone heat diffuser, and a USB4 cable to ensure maximum transfer speeds. Before use, it’s important to format the SSD for the specific operating system. During tests, the Orico M.2 NVMe enclosure performed satisfactorily, with write and read speeds of approximately 2,746.6MB/s and 2,563.4MB/s, respectively. Although these figures fall short of the SSD’s rated speeds of 7,000MB/s read and 6,500MB/s write, they are still impressive and provide a viable alternative to Apple’s internal storage.

Efficient Heat Dissipation and Affordability

One aspect worth noting is the enclosure’s heat dissipation. The enclosure can get quite warm, indicating efficient heat dispersion, a crucial factor for maintaining optimal performance. Available for purchase in the USA and EU, the Orico M.2 NVMe enclosure, along with a 1TB SSD, is priced at $179.99 / €233.99. Those wanting to buy the enclosure separately can do so for $137.99, making it a cost-effective and efficient option for users seeking fast external storage.