Orca Scan Leads the Way in Transition to GS1 Digital Link as Traditional Barcodes Phase Out by 2027

A seismic shift is underway in the retail world: the traditional 1D barcodes that have accompanied us for half a century are set to be phased out by 2027. The torch is being passed to the GS1 Digital Link, a new standard that will bestow every product with a unique web page brimming with real-time, editable information. Orca Scan, a trailblazing cloud-based barcode tracking platform, has emerged as the first GS1-approved platform to fully integrate with the GS1 resolver ecosystem, paving the way for a smoother transition for brands and offering consumers direct access to detailed product information.

The Dawn of GS1 Digital Link

GS1 US has unveiled guidelines to aid the industry in transitioning to more advanced two-dimensional (2D) barcodes on product packaging across various sectors. The objective? To bolster supply chain visibility, efficiency, and patient and consumer safety through the implementation of 2D barcodes, such as QR codes and GS1 DataMatrix, by 2027. The GS1 Digital Link will radically transform manufacturing, retail, and supply chains, streamlining the way product information is shared and accessed.

Orca Scan: Spearheading the Revolution

Founded in 2016, Orca Scan has been backed by various programs at prestigious institutions like Cambridge Judge Business School, Barclays Eagle Labs, and the University of Cambridge. The platform enables brands to create bespoke QR codes that adhere to the GS1 standard, thereby enhancing customer engagement. With these QR codes, consumers can use their smartphone cameras to instantly access a wealth of product information, including videos, nutritional details, and social media links.

Transforming Customer Outreach

Hillfarm Oils, a supplier using Orca Scan's solution, has lauded the platform for significantly improving its customer outreach. As the world prepares to bid farewell to traditional 1D barcodes, Orca Scan is poised to revolutionize how companies track items with barcodes, from medical devices to vehicles. The company is extending an invitation to interested parties to try their GS1 Digital Link solution.

The GS1 Digital Link is not just a technical advancement; it's a narrative of evolution, a testament to human ingenuity and adaptability. As we stand on the precipice of this transformative journey, the GS1 Digital Link promises to redefine our relationship with products, offering unprecedented access to information and reshaping the retail landscape in profound ways.

The countdown to 2027 has begun. The era of GS1 Digital Link is upon us, and Orca Scan is leading the charge, illuminating the path towards a future where every product tells a story, and every story is just a scan away.