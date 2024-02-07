Orca AI Develops AI-Powered Early Warning System for Ships Amid Yemen Crisis

As threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen escalate, commercial cargo ships navigating the Red Sea are under siege. Rocket, skiff, and drone attacks have become a new normal, posing critical security challenges for shipping carriers. While some have elected to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope to evade the conflict area, others continue to brave the risky zone. Amid this, a beacon of hope emerges from Orca AI, a Tel Aviv-based company that is offering an innovative solution to enhance onboard safety.

Orca AI's Early Warning System

Orca AI has developed an early warning system that deploys artificial intelligence to fortify ship security. Initially designed to navigate common maritime hazards like whales and buoys, the system has shown a remarkable ability to detect threats such as skiffs and drones, invisible to traditional navigation sensors. Now, the system serves as an alarm, giving crews a crucial window of time to seek safety. However, the technology cannot prevent or repel attacks or provide enough time for ships to change course.

Adaptable Technology for Varying Dangers

Dor Raviv, CTO of Orca AI, underscores the technology's versatility and adaptability to various dangers. Beyond enhancing safety, the system introduces operational efficiencies by reducing fuel consumption. Already deployed on over 260 ships, Orca AI's technology is expanding its reach, with customers like the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on its roster.

Seapod: The Latest Evolution

The latest version of the system, Seapod, brings together high-resolution cameras and thermal cameras with AI algorithms for contextual understanding and risk assessments. The system's evolution doesn't end here. Orca AI is also venturing into developing an autonomous navigation aid and a decarbonization module. The latter is aimed at reducing emissions and saving fuel costs by alerting crews to hazards earlier, which can lead to substantial savings for ship operators.