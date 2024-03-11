Oracle Shares Surge 8% After Earnings Beat, Fueled by AI Server Demand

Oracle reported quarterly earnings on Monday that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, with shares climbing over 8% in after-hours trading. The tech giant's revenue rose 7% year-over-year, with significant growth in its cloud services and license support segment, attributed to robust demand for its artificial intelligence servers.

Advertisment

Financial Highlights

Oracle's fiscal performance showcased a robust quarter, with net income rising 27% to $2.4 billion, or 85 cents per share, from $1.9 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year ago. The company's cloud services and license support segment, its largest business, saw sales increase 12% to $9.96 billion, slightly above the StreetAccount consensus expectations. This growth is largely driven by the company's focus on artificial intelligence, with Oracle CEO Safra Catz highlighting the addition of several "large new cloud infrastructure" contracts during the quarter.

Segment Performance

Advertisment

While Oracle's cloud revenue within the unit surged 25% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, other units faced challenges. Cloud license and on-premise sales saw a slight decline of 3% to $1.26 billion, and hardware revenue fell 7% to $754 million. Sales in Oracle's services division also experienced a decrease, sliding 5% to $1.31 billion. Despite these setbacks, the company's overall performance was buoyed by the strong demand for its cloud services, particularly its AI servers.

Market Implications

The positive earnings report from Oracle demonstrates the growing importance of cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence in the tech industry. Oracle's ability to secure large cloud infrastructure contracts and the reported 25% increase in cloud revenue reflect the company's strategic positioning to capitalize on these trends. As Oracle continues to innovate and expand its cloud offerings, including AI capabilities, it is poised to remain a significant player in the competitive cloud computing market.