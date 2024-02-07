Oracle Expands Government Cloud Portfolio with 16 New FedRAMP-Approved Services

Oracle, a leading player in cloud infrastructure, has recently received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) approval for 16 additional services and features of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This certification paves the way for these services to be utilized by U.S. government customers, thereby boosting their AI, DevOps, and security capabilities.

Advertisment

OCI's FedRAMP-Approved Services

The newly authorized services include OCI DevOps Service, OCI Data Labeling, OCI AI Vision, OCI AI Forecasting, OCI AI Speech to Text, OCI AI Language, OCI Web Application Firewall, OCI Network Firewall, Oracle Data Safe, Oracle NoSQL Database Cloud Service, Oracle Content Management, Visual Builder Cloud Service, Application Performance Monitoring, Ksplice, License Manager, and Oracle Big Data Service. With the inclusion of these services, Oracle now boasts a total of 93 FedRAMP authorized services available in its U.S. government cloud regions.

Oracle's Commitment to Government Sector

Advertisment

Oracle's vice president of the Global Government Sector, Rand Waldron, stated the company's commitment to fulfilling the comprehensive cloud needs of government customers. Waldron also underscored the cost benefits of choosing Oracle's government cloud regions, as they are priced on par with the public cloud.

FedRAMP Approval Process

The approval process necessitated a thorough review by technical representatives from FedRAMP's Joint Authorization Board (JAB). Additionally, it involved an assessment by a recognized third-party organization. Oracle has also introduced nine new features to already approved FedRAMP High cloud services.

Oracle is extending an invitation to join their Federal Forum, a platform for discussing innovative solutions to complex challenges encountered by federal agencies. Known for its integrated application suites and secure, autonomous infrastructure offerings in the cloud, Oracle continues to expand and enhance its service portfolio for government clientele.