OPTIZMO Technologies Promotes Brian Culp to EVP, Bolstering Sales and Client Services

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move that highlights its commitment to exceptional customer support and market expansion, OPTIZMO Technologies, a leader in email suppression list management and compliance, has announced the promotion of Brian Culp to Executive Vice President of Sales and Client Services. With a rich background spanning over 15 years in software and client relationship management, Culp's elevation is set to further empower the company's trajectory.

Strategic Promotion to Drive Growth

Having dedicated 7 years to OPTIZMO, Culp has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's client support team, enhancing client base growth, and bolstering retention rates. His efforts have not only refined the customer experience but also solidified long-term client relationships. Culp's promotion is a reflection of his invaluable contributions and the confidence in his vision for the future of sales and client services at OPTIZMO.

Experience and Vision

Prior to his tenure at OPTIZMO, Brian Culp honed his skills across various technology-driven sectors, focusing on new client growth, retention, and product innovation. Based in Charleston, SC, and working closely with OPTIZMO's CRO, Jake Dearstyne, Culp's leadership is characterized by a profound understanding of email/SMS compliance complexities and a commitment to tech-enabled solutions. Outside of his professional pursuits, Culp is a family man with a passion for surfing.

Looking Forward

"Brian's elevation is a testament to his outstanding contributions and our confidence in his vision for sales and client services. His leadership and drive are invaluable as we continue to evolve with the ever-changing landscape of digital marketing," stated Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. This strategic promotion signals OPTIZMO's ongoing dedication to innovation, client satisfaction, and market leadership in the realm of online marketing compliance and data management.