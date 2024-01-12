OPPO’s Reno11 Series Debuts with High-Speed SUPERVOOC Charging

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has unveiled two new devices in its Reno11 series – the Reno11 Pro 5G and the Reno11 5G. The key highlight of these smartphones is their impressive battery capacities and rapid charging capabilities, thanks to the integration of OPPO’s latest SUPERVOOC charging technology.

80W SUPERVOOC Charging in Reno11 Pro 5G

The Reno11 Pro 5G is furnished with a robust 4,600mAh battery. The highpoint, however, is the 80W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which allows the phone to be fully charged in a mere 28 minutes. This lightning-fast charging speed is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to enhancing user experience with advanced technological solutions.

Reno11 5G with 67W SUPERVOOC Charging

On the other hand, the Reno11 5G, while having a larger battery capacity of 5,000mAh, supports a slightly lower charging speed of 67W SUPERVOOC. Despite the lower charging speed, the Reno11 5G can reach a full charge in under 45 minutes, still significantly quicker than most smartphones in the market.

Usage from Brief Charging

OPPO also claims that with just a 5-minute charge, users can enjoy 110 minutes of YouTube streaming or over two hours of Facebook browsing on these devices. This is made possible by OPPO’s Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which bolsters battery life and sustainability, with an emphasis on faster charging and convenient fragmented short-time charging to support prolonged usage scenarios.