China

Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
Oppo Unveils Find X7 Ultra: A Smartphone Revolution in the Making

Oppo, a renowned subsidiary of BBK Electronics, has officially announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X7 Ultra, scheduled for January 8, 2024. The news was confirmed by the Oppo store and the company’s Weibo profile, marking a significant shift from its predecessor’s naming convention, moving from Find X6 Pro to Find X7 Ultra.

Anticipated Specifications and Features

The Find X7 Ultra is expected to be available in a range of configurations, boasting 12 GB to 16 GB of RAM and storage options varying from 256 GB to 1 TB. The phone’s design is another aspect that is anticipated to captivate potential buyers, offering high-resolution renders online in four color variants: ‘Vast Sea and Sky’, ‘Desert Silver Moon’, ‘Smokey Purple’, and ‘Starry Sky Black’. Two of these models are set to feature a striking dual-tone design, fusing synthetic leather and glass around the camera ring.

Camera Capabilities and Other Highlights

Notably, the Find X7 Ultra will be the first smartphone to feature a 1-inch sensor and an innovative dual-periscope telephoto setup. The camera system on the Ultra model includes two periscope cameras with a 135mm focal length, 14mm focal length for the ultra-wide camera, and an f/1.8 aperture for the main shooter. Alongside the Find X7 Ultra, Oppo will also release a regular Find X7 model.

Global Availability in Question

Despite the buzz surrounding the upcoming launch, it is still unclear if the Find X7 Ultra will make its way outside of China. The predecessor of this model, the Find X6 Pro, never saw an international release, raising questions about the new model’s global availability. Oppo has further fueled anticipation by releasing a teaser video for the Find X7 series, which subtly references the alert slider feature typically associated with OnePlus phones.

China Smartphones Tech
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

