Oppo Unveils F25 Pro 5G in New Coral Purple: Glow Finish Technology Explained

Oppo recently expanded its F25 Pro 5G lineup with a stunning Coral Purple variant, a move that not only diversifies the product's aesthetic appeal but also showcases the company's innovative Glow Finish technology. Launched in February 2024, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G initially captured the mid-range market with its impressive features and specifications. Adding to the Lava Red and Ocean Blue variants, the Coral Purple option offers consumers a unique choice, reflecting the depths of the ocean's purple corals.

Inspiration and Technology Behind the New Variant

The Coral Purple variant's enchanting lilac hue is a testament to Oppo's dedication to innovation, achieved through the novel Glow Finish technology. This technology not only enhances the device's visual appeal but also provides a unique tactile experience. The variant's dual-layer design, a product of the Magnetic Particle process, features an intricate depiction of coral reefs and atmospheric elements on the first layer, while the second layer boasts a diamond texture, thanks to UV DTF (Direct-to-Film) technology. This meticulous design process underscores Oppo's commitment to combining aesthetic beauty with cutting-edge technology.

Availability and Offers

Embracing both online and offline sales channels, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G Coral Purple variant is available for purchase on the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and at retail outlets, starting at Rs. 23,999. To make this deal more attractive, Oppo is offering a Rs. 2,000 cashback on transactions made through leading banks and a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on select brands. These offers not only make the smartphone more accessible to a wider audience but also highlight Oppo's strategy to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement.

Enhanced Features and Performance

Equipped with a suite of AI capabilities, including AI Smart Image Matting, AI beautification, and AI Noise reduction, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G is designed to elevate the user experience. Its 64MP triple-camera system allows for high-quality photography, while the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor ensures smooth performance. Coupled with a 5000mAh battery, the device promises longevity and reliability, catering to the needs of modern smartphone users.

With the launch of the Coral Purple variant, Oppo not only diversifies its F25 Pro 5G lineup but also reinforces its reputation for innovative design and technology. The introduction of Glow Finish technology and the strategic utilization of color and texture exemplify Oppo's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone aesthetics and functionality. As consumers seek more personalized and expressive technology solutions, Oppo's latest offering stands out as a testament to the brand's vision for the future of mobile devices.