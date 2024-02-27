OpenText Unveils Next-Gen AI Solutions for IT and Healthcare at Pink24 and HIMSS 2024

Imagine a world where IT service requests are resolved before they become headaches, where healthcare decisions are informed by lightning-fast data analysis, and privacy concerns are addressed with cutting-edge technology. This vision is closer to reality thanks to OpenTextTM, a leader in information management solutions, as it showcased its latest advancements in AI technology at two major industry events, Pink24 and HIMSS 2024.

Revolutionizing IT Service Management with AI

At Pink24, the premier global IT Service Management event, OpenText introduced IT Operations Aviator, a private generative AI virtual agent designed to revolutionize Tier 1 and live agent support. Integrated with OpenText Service Management Automation X (SMAX), this virtual agent empowers users to self-resolve requests, significantly reducing the burden on support agents. What sets it apart is its commitment to data privacy and ethical use, leveraging a private large language model (LLM) to ensure information security. For those who couldn't attend Pink24, OpenText offered a unique opportunity to experience the IT Operations Aviator demos online, demonstrating their commitment to accessibility and innovation.

Transforming Healthcare with AI-powered Solutions

At the HIMSS 2024 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, OpenText didn't just stop at IT service management. They presented Aviator for Healthcare, a groundbreaking solution aimed at enhancing patient care, streamlining revenue cycles, and facilitating informed decision-making. This solution stands out by integrating various innovative technologies, such as Fax + Capture and Documentum for Healthcare, to transform healthcare IT. OpenText's experts were on hand to demonstrate how Aviator AI can revolutionize healthcare, providing a glimpse into the future where technology and healthcare converge for the better.

OpenText's Commitment to Innovation and Privacy

OpenText, known as The Information CompanyTM, has long been at the forefront of information management solutions. Their latest offerings at Pink24 and HIMSS 2024 underscore their commitment to leveraging cloud-based AI solutions to not only improve IT service management and healthcare technology but to do so with an unwavering commitment to data privacy and ethical standards. OpenText's participation in these events highlights their role as innovators in the tech space, ready to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow with cutting-edge solutions.

As we look to the future, the advancements presented by OpenText at Pink24 and HIMSS 2024 offer a promising glimpse into how AI can be harnessed to improve our daily lives, from simplifying IT service management to transforming healthcare. With a focus on privacy, ethics, and innovation, OpenText is leading the charge towards a more efficient, secure, and informed world.