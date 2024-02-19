OOONA and BSLBT Unite to Empower Deaf Subtitlers with Groundbreaking Training Initiative

In a significant move towards inclusivity and accessibility in media, OOONA, a leader in media localisation tools, has joined forces with the British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust (BSLBT), a charitable organization dedicated to commissioning sign language programming. Together, they're rolling out an unprecedented training program on OOONA's EDU platform, specifically designed for BSLBT's deaf subtitlers. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between the deaf community and the wider audience, providing the tools and training necessary for deaf BSL/English translators to excel in subtitling.

Breaking New Ground in Accessibility

The partnership between OOONA and BSLBT is not just a milestone for both organizations but a leap forward for the industry. The initiative is set to take place on OOONA EDU, a cutting-edge, cloud-based educational platform that offers a wide array of courses in audiovisual localisation tasks. What sets this program apart is its bespoke design for BSLBT's unique cohort of deaf subtitlers. By leveraging OOONA Tools integrated into the platform for hands-on subtitling and captioning practice, this initiative ensures that deaf translators are not just participants but also active contributors to making media content more accessible and inclusive.

A Vision for Inclusive Media

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared vision to enhance the subtitling provision under BSLBT's new management, making its commissioned programming for deaf children and young adults more accessible. This initiative is more than just a training program; it's a step towards sharing the deaf community's experiences with a broader audience. By training deaf BSL/English translators in subtitling, BSLBT and OOONA are working together to ensure that the deaf community can enjoy a richer, more inclusive media landscape.

Empowering Voices Through Technology

The OOONA EDU platform, with its integration of Moodle for online course creation, represents a technological leap in the field of media localisation and education. This collaboration exemplifies how technology can be harnessed to empower underrepresented communities, giving them the tools and opportunities to tell their stories. Through this unique training initiative, deaf subtitlers will gain the skills necessary to bridge the gap between the deaf community and the wider world, ensuring that their voices are heard and their experiences shared.

In conclusion, the partnership between OOONA and BSLBT marks a significant advancement in making media content more accessible and inclusive. By focusing on training deaf subtitlers, this initiative not only enhances the quality of subtitling for BSLBT's programming but also empowers the deaf community, allowing them to share their experiences with a wider audience. As this program rolls out, it sets a precedent for how organizations can work together to leverage technology for greater inclusivity in media.