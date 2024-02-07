Onyx Boox Tab X: Expansive Screen Meets Adequate Performance

The expansive realm of digital reading and note-taking has a new entrant, the Onyx Boox Tab X, an ambitious e-ink tablet differentiated by its colossal 13.3-inch screen. Marketed at a premium price of 950 euros, it is a unique offering with few adversaries vying for the same large-scale screen space.

Advertisment

Design and Build

Clad in a sturdy aluminum-magnesium housing, the tablet exhibits an undeniable robustness. A hefty 570 grams makes it a heavyweight in the e-reader category, a tradeoff for the generous screen estate. The design incorporates broad screen edges with a thickened bottom border, designed to prevent inadvertent touch inputs. However, beneath the hardy exterior lurks a surprising fragility. During testing, the device exhibited a tendency to creak under torsion and even developed a hairline fracture, a testament to its vulnerability. Furthermore, it lacks certified resistance against water and dust, suggesting a limited suitability for harsh operating conditions.

Performance and Storage

Advertisment

Powered by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Onyx Boox Tab X offers ample resources for efficient reading and note-taking. However, despite its premium pricing, the flash storage is of the slower UFS 2.1 type, which might restrict swift content access. The absence of a microSD slot further precludes the possibility of expanding the internal storage, which might be a drawback for users with extensive digital libraries.

User Experience

The tablet operates on the Android 11 OS, providing access to a wide range of compatible applications. It's equipped with the Neo Reader app, a dedicated e-book reading and note-taking application designed to utilize the large screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, though mid-range, ensures smooth operation for most reading and writing tasks. In summary, the Onyx Boox Tab X, with its expansive screen and adequate performance, presents an appealing choice for readers and note-takers seeking a spacious digital workspace, provided they can overlook some of its limitations.