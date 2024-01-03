en English
Tech

Onyx Boox Poke 5: A Detailed Review of the New Ereader Contender

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Onyx Boox Poke 5: A Detailed Review of the New Ereader Contender

Amid the burgeoning market of ereaders, the Onyx Boox Poke 5 emerges as a bold contender. This 6-inch entry-level ereader sets itself apart with an impressive 32GB of onboard storage, expandable microSD storage up to an unprecedented 1TB, and an Android 11 interface that provides access to the Google Play Store, a feature that its competitors, Amazon Kindle 2022 and Kobo models, lack.

Poke 5: A Blend of Strengths and Weaknesses

While the Onyx Boox Poke 5 comes with a diverse range of features, potential buyers should be aware of some caveats. The access to the Google Play Store, for instance, is not enabled by default and requires the user to register through a process that isn’t clearly outlined. The device does, however, allow for sideloading ebooks through Dropbox, Google Drive, or Onyx’s BooxDrop app.

The user interface of the Poke 5 is less intuitive compared to its counterparts from Amazon and Kobo. With a price point at $169.99, it is also more expensive, and notably, it lacks waterproofing, a feature common in other ereaders. The device sports a lightweight design, an advantage for those seeking portability, but its smooth plastic back tends to retain fingerprints.

Reading Experience and Performance

The Onyx Boox Poke 5 is equipped with an E Ink Carta Plus screen, offering adjustable frontlight brightness and temperature. However, this technology is somewhat dated compared to the Carta 1200 displays used by competitors. On the performance front, the Poke 5 shows a responsive page-turn function in the native library app. However, it does suffer some keyboard and app responsiveness issues.

Nevertheless, one of its redeeming features is its impressive battery life. It can last over four weeks on a single charge, a significant advantage for hardcore readers.

Final Verdict

Despite its higher price and lack of features like waterproofing, the Onyx Boox Poke 5 could be appealing to those who value storage options and access to multiple bookstores. Yet, when pitted against other entry-level ereaders, its value may diminish due to these shortcomings.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

